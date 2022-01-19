‘Cull the deer .. the situation has gone insane’

Deer wandering on Kerry roads have once again drawn public ire, this time from Kilgarvan TD Michael Healy-Rae, who collided with a deer while driving home on Sunday night.

The episode – which, thankfully, was minor – has led the Independent TD to call for “a cull of deer” before more people are seriously injured or even killed due to wandering animals.

“The situation has gone insane,” he said.

“Forget the speed vans and cameras, if the Government and the RSA are serious about safety, they must put men out shooting or the Army culling deer at night.”

The incident occurred just outside Killarney, near the railway tracks on the Cork road, but the Deputy said he has come across deer in all parts of the county.

He said he is very concerned for the safety of road users in Kerry given the number of accidents he is aware of in recent months and years, some of which have seen deer damage several cars belonging to people “travelling to work, minding their own business”.

“In the 1980s, when we had excellent foresters, we were culling 200 deer. Now we are culling none…The culls now are for 50-100 deer,” he said.

“We need to be culling 500 deer to make an impact

“I am worn out campaigning for a call, the numbers are out of control...The deer population has exploded by neglect of the state.”