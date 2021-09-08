Crotta O’Neills Hurling Club pay tribute to Lixnaw shooting victim and former player, Jamie O’Sullivan (24)

Lixnaw shooting victim, 24-year-old Jamie O'Sullivan. The Crotta O'Neills GAA Club paid tribute to Jamie where he was a former underage player.

Tributes have been paid to Jamie O’Sullivan (24) - a victim of Tuesday’s devastating shootings in Lixnaw that also claimed the lives of his mother, Eileen, and his father, Mossie, in a suspected murder-suicide.

Despite living in Lixnaw, Jamie opted to play his hurling for the neighbouring Crotta O’Neills Hurling Club and was among a crop of young players that turned the tide in terms of underage success for the green-and-red in the late 2000s.

Crotta coach Jerome O’Sullivan met Jamie at the local school where Jamie first showed signs of his hurling prowess.

“He was a lovely lad and a model student. He was a good hurler, so I invited him to come and play with Crotta,” said Jerome.

“He played for us up as far as U15s, and I couldn’t say enough about him. He was a gentleman to his fingertips and we’re all so devastated at what has happened,” he added.

“Crotta were in the doldrums at the time and Jamie was part of a group of players that started us back on track at that time. For the four years he was with us we couldn’t say enough about him,” Jerome said.

PRO of the Crotta O’Neills Hurling Club, Mike Parker said everyone associated with Crotta GAA and the wider community of Kilflynn are saddened and in ‘deep shock’ following the tragic events in Lixnaw.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and neighbours of the bereaved at this terribly sad time,” said Mike.