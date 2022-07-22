Cromane tragedy: Funeral takes place for Brendan Teahan

Mary B Teahan delivered a touching Eulogy to her late husband, Brendan, at his Funeral Mass at the Star of the Sea Church in Cromane earlier today.

It comes five days after the Cromane native died in a tragic accident, falling from his boat into the water in Cromane Bay. The Kerryman understands that he had been making preparations ahead of going fishing the day after. The 53-year-old was recovered from the water by local boat users, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Following Reposal at Flynn’s Funeral Home in Killorglin on Thursday evening, Mr Teahan was brought to the Church in his beloved home parish this morning ahead of his Funeral Mass.

Mary B told the congregation that her husband was the youngest of six children of the late Bridie and Johnny. He is also predeceased by his brother, John, who died in 2017. Mary B said that while Brendan lived in the UK for a time, the call of Cromane and the sea was too strong to resist. He had developed a love of fishing, and he learned his trade at a time when the industry was not blessed with today’s equipment; brawn was of greater importance then, and Brendan was equal to the task.

As is the case with Mary B, Brendan had a deep passion for rowing, and it was this common love that sparked their love when they met at a regatta in Dingle in 1993. The couple married in 1998, and Mary B spoke touchingly of their near 30 years together.

While reflecting on the loving, caring, loyal man that Brendan was, Mary B also described him a straight shooter, and this was another trait she admired in him “as you always knew where you stood”.

She thanked everyone who has helped her since Sunday evening, not least the emergency services who responded when Brendan came into difficulty; and the O’Sullivan and Teahan families.

On the evening he died, Brendan took the buoys from the water following a weekend of rowing action in Cromane, a last act on behalf of a sport he was never shy of helping. The respect in which he was held by the rowing community has been evident in recent days, with many clubs around the county joining Cromane Rowing Club and the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation in expressing their condolences to Brendan’s family.

He was taken to his final resting place, Reilig Réalt na Mara in Cromane, following the Mass. He is mourned by sisters Kay, Bernie, Marie, and Joan; aunt, Kathleen; father-in-law, Paddy; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; relatives; neighbours; and many friends.