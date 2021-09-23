Crokes and Killarney lose a stalwart in Donie Sheahan

Premium
The former pharmacist has died, aged 95.
There’s a clip taken after the 1992 All-Ireland Club Final, Dr Crokes’ Chairperson Matt O’Neill says to The Kerryman, of Donie Sheahan telling the camera that he never thought he’d see the day. Donie was 65 that St Patrick’s Day, and it turned out he’d see ‘the day’ twice; Crokes won the All-Ireland again in 2017.
He'd been there before with East Kerry when they won the title in 1971 – before divisional teams were barred from progressing beyond Kerry – but this was different. He put his heart and soul into East Kerry, whom he managed, but club comes first, and few if anyone held Crokes to their soul than Donie.
Matt got word of Donie’s passing today, Wednesday, at the age of 95, and it’s been met with deep sadness. Losing a club stalwart, no matter their age, leaves a vacuum.
“He was our patron currently, he was our former chairperson, he held nearly every post on our committee at some stage of his life, and he spent 25 years as East Kerry board delegate,” Matt says. “He was built in to the club.
“Even up to last Sunday’s game [versus Spa], he was asking about it. He had a huge interest in the affairs of the club.”
Donie was involved not only in officer-ship but management and refereeing as well. His input during comparatively lean years for the Crokes were key to the dazzling successes they’ve since become accustomed to. His days of playing in his iconic ‘long togs’ were of course long over by the 1992 and 2016 campaigns, but to say he had nothing to do with those wins would be simply untrue. After arriving in Killarney in 1951, the Listowel native gave most to his adopted club – though he gave plenty as well to East Kerry and Kerry.
“His presence around the clubhouse will be missed greatly,” Matt says.
He was a “true legend” not only in sporting circles but also the business and community life of Killarney, Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President Cllr Niall Kelleher says. From 1953, he ran Sheahan’s Pharmacy at 34 Main Street and also acted as pharmacist to Killarney District Hospital and St Columbanus’ Home.
“Sheahan’s Pharmacy is a real landmark in Killarney, and Donie was always a welcoming presence behind the counter, where his experience and expertise helped many people in so many ways for close on 70 years,” he says. “His son, Liam; and grandson, William, are still providing that wonderful service to the local people and to visitors, and our thoughts are very much with the extended Sheahan family at this sad time.
“He was also famous for his involvement in horse racing, and he enjoyed nothing more than when the racehorses he owned competed in Killarney or in his native Listowel, often with great success.
“Above everything else, Donie Sheahan was a true gentleman, a warm personality and a great wit, and so many people loved meeting him on his travels. He will be greatly missed.”