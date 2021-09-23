Crokes and Killarney lose a stalwart in Donie Sheahan

There’s a clip taken after the 1992 All-Ireland Club Final, Dr Crokes’ Chairperson Matt O’Neill says to The Kerryman, of Donie Sheahan telling the camera that he never thought he’d see the day. Donie was 65 that St Patrick’s Day, and it turned out he’d see ‘the day’ twice; Crokes won the All-Ireland again in 2017.

He'd been there before with East Kerry when they won the title in 1971 – before divisional teams were barred from progressing beyond Kerry – but this was different. He put his heart and soul into East Kerry, whom he managed, but club comes first, and few if anyone held Crokes to their soul than Donie.

Matt got word of Donie’s passing today, Wednesday, at the age of 95, and it’s been met with deep sadness. Losing a club stalwart, no matter their age, leaves a vacuum.