Criminal behaviour gives rise to fears at Killorglin estate

Residents of Killorglin’s Iveragh Park have worked hard over many years to improve the estate’s reputation, but a recent rise in criminal and anti-social behaviour there has given rise to fears that this good work is under threat.

Councillor Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil) brought the locality’s fears to public light at last Friday’s Kenmare Municipal District meeting in calling on the Council and all relevant agencies to work together and tackle the estate’s problems before it’s too late.

Cllr Cahill told of a particularly shocking recent incident in which two young men tried to push hard drugs on a woman while she was in the company of her child.

“It’s sad, because the council and all the agencies have done tremendous work there and really turned it around, but now you’ve a problem with break-ins, with drugs,” Cllr Cahill told the meeting on Friday. “I was talking to a lady the other day…she went to the Family Resource Centre and was waiting outside for her child, who is using their services, and she was minding her younger child. She was approached by two guys and offered cocaine.

“I won’t say the guards are there every day, but they’re there most weekends now, and last weekend, they had to call up on three separate occasions.”

The Fianna Fáil Councillor called on Kerry County Council to liaise with Gardaí, Iveragh Park Residents (IPR) association, and community organisations to make plans to deal with the estate’s recent issues. The Council said criminal and anti-social behaviour is “primarily and in the first instance a matter for An Garda Síochána,” but Cllr Cahill insists an interagency approach is what’s needed.

“As far as I know, it’s the second-largest housing estate in south Kerry, and of the three towns in our municipal district [Kenmare MD], it’s the largest. The people there should be able to sleep peacefully at night,” he said after the meeting.

The IPR association’s chairperson told The Kerryman that the trouble is being caused by a mixture of people within and outside the area.

“We have a lot of elderly people, people living on their own, vulnerable people living here, and they’ve had to deal with things like money being stolen from them,” said Lorna Richardson. “You also have things like people knocking on elderly people’s doors, running away, causing havoc that hasn’t been there.

“We also have young families moving in. It’s not good enough.

“It’s when things are happening on a more and more regular basis, that’s why we worry things will get out of hand. We have lovely green areas in the park where the kids can go out to play, kick a ball around, do whatever they want to do, but what if they start finding drugs or needles?

“We take pride in the place…we try hard to keep it looking nice. That’s what we want it to be. We don’t want it to get the bad reputation it had 30 years ago, we’ve worked too hard to change that.”