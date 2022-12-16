Crime rates in Kerry have fallen

THE latest meeting of Kerry’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) has heard that there has been a general decrease in crime across the county in the last 12 months.

On Friday newly appointed Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division Padraic Powell provided JPC members with a breakdown of crime rates in the county this year – across all offence classes – compared with 2019.

The figures were for the first 11 months of this year compared with the full year in 2019 so Chief Supt Powell warned this could cause some slight discrepancies.

The JPC heard that while crimes against the person were up nine per cent property crime had fallen by six per cent and criminal damage and public order offences were down nine per cent.

The number of burglaries has fallen sharply dropping by 37 per cent while thefts from vehicles – previously highlighted as a major issue in the county, particularly given the high numbers of tourists who visit Kerry every year – were down by a massive 70 per cent from 120 in 2019 to just 36 this year.

Drug dealing cases increased by six per cent while drug possession cases fell by 13 per cent with Chief Supt Powell attributing these swings to the success of the Divisional Drugs Unit.

Serious assaults were up 18 per cent going from 135 to 159, while the number of minor assaults increased only slightly going up by four per cent from 435 to 454.

Incidents of driving while intoxicated fell by 17 per cent, to 239, with roughly a third of these cases involving suspected drug driving.

Public drunkenness also saw a sharp decline falling by 15 per cent.