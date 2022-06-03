Credit union manager Micheál Ó Cinnéide leaving after 12 years and a job well done

Bainisteoir of Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne Micheal Ó Cinnéide is leaving the Credit Union to take up a financial management position in another sector.

A keen number cruncher and strategist, Micheál has overseen the growth of the Credit Union from €9 million in savings to €19 million during his 12 years at the helm. His understanding of the needs of his members and the Credit Union’s unique position in a Gaeltacht area led to national awards for their approach to marketing the financial services to the entire community, both English and Irish speakers.

The board of the Credit Union are full of praise for the work Mícheál has done over the years and are now left with big shoes to fill. “He will be missed greatly,” said CCCD Teo chairperson Mick Dooley. “He did a great job in his time here”.

Micheál had gone as far as he could in the development of Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne and when his talents were sought by people from another sector he felt the time had come to move on to a new challenge. “Career development wise, there was not much more that I could do,” he told The Kerryman this week.

Mícheál said the greatest challenge facing the Credit Union sector is “to be able to deliver those services required by young people”. He explained that banks had been the greatest competitor for Credit Unions, but with the advent of money transaction apps such as Revolut and ApplePay the challenge facing Credit Unions is to deliver an equivalent service that will maintain and grow their customer base.