Creativity runs in the Ryan family as Kerry author published first novel

Sue Ryan has launched her first novel 'Pools of Blue'. Picturead at the launch at the Carnegie Arts Centre in Kenmare recently with family and friends. Front Row left to right: Patrick, Sue and Alex Ryan. Back Row left to right: Geraldine Topham, Viv Shaw, Sarah Topham, Joop Duyn, Kerrie Patten and Pádraig Rochford.Photo by Mary D O'Neill.

Sue Ryan pictured at the book launch of her debut novel 'Pools of Blue' in the Carnegie Arts Centre Kenmare recently. Left to right: Patrick and Sue Ryan, Kerrie Patten & Alex Ryan.Photo by Mary D O'Neill

There are many who wish they could sit down and write a novel but Bonane woman Sue Ryan has done just that with her first novel now on shelves and her dream of becoming a published author finally fulfilled

‘Pools of Blue' is the culmination of years of hard work but it was Covid lock-down that finally brought the book to life and Sue is delighted that her first novel is being enjoyed by readers.

"I was always interested in writing. I would write short stories and poems and then I started writing the book on a whim I can’ remember really. I put it aside and I would write bits here and there and then during lock-down I had time to finish it.”

For Sue the key to bringing the novel to life was writing about what she knew and so with that in mind it is set in the 1990's Advertising Scene in London where she herself worked before moving to Kerry.

The fictional book is a love story of a copywriter and her marriage to an alcoholic husband and it is a look back at their relationship down through the years.

"I remember thinking when I started that I had to grab people's attention so she is shot by her husband and then it goes from there, why this happened and alcohol comes into it,” explains Sue.

Read More

Sue said that despite outlining plans for her book it changed a lot as she was writing. In fact, she says, it is completely different to what she originally envisaged but that is what writing is all about.

"I really enjoyed the creative process of writing. You get stuck into the characters and writing the dialogue.”

"It is a lovely feeling to have finished it. I never really imagined I would finish it and get it out there.”

It isn't an easy task getting a book published and despite attempts to do so through an agent it wasn't possible so Sue went down the route of self-publishing the book as otherwise her hard work would “sit on the laptop and never be seen”

Creativity definitely runs in the Ryan family with her Sue's son’s playing a huge role in the brining the project to fruition. Her eldest son Patrick edited the book for her. He is a scriptwriter and a director so his talents were a huge help to her as was the help from her youngest son, Alex, a well-known musician with Hozier and he designed the cover of the book for his mother.

"My sons are very proud they provided huge encouragement,” she said.

Her late husband, Nick Ryan, who passed away this year was also well-known for his talents and best-known for his creation of the iconic and well-known ‘Just One Cornetto’ Advert.

And her advice for other writers who hope one day to publish their book is: “Sit down every day and write. Just keep going, writing is a labour of love definitely and you have to be disciplined. Don’t put off writing, sit down and write every day.”

She is hopeful that she will now continue her writing career with plans for a second novel now in her head.

Pools of Blue is available in bookshops in Kenmare or it can be ordered online from bookshops nation-wide.