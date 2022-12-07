Creative and welcoming LGTB+ awareness day in Castleisland school

The Presentation Castleisland Green Team members who participated in the school's Stand Up Awareness Week. Included from left: Emma Daly, Laura Kelly, Robyn Sheehy Hayes, Emily O’Donoghue and Seána Wilkinson.

Following on from the success of last year’s LGBT+ awareness day in the school, Presentation Castleisland held a colourful and uplifting stand up awareness day recently for the LGBT+ community.

Stand Up Awareness Week is a national event that ran from the 14th to the 18th of November.

While highlighting the week in the school, it was decided to focus on one main day the 18th of November for an awareness celebration.

“This year we wanted it bigger and better and we decided to focus our attention on educating students more about the LGBT+ community’, said SPHE and Well-being teacher Mairead Cronin.

“It is so important that we educate students about how to help and support a friend or family member who feels that they might be questioning their sexuality or gender identity or who are struggling in some way in telling someone that they are,” said Ms. Cronin.

“We decided to invite two main speakers to give talks to the various year groups about the topic. One being Karen Burke, Youth Information Project worker from KDYS Tralee and Daniel Quirke, LGBT+ Community Support Worker with Listowel Family Resource Centre.

“Both gave informative and educational talks to our junior and senior cycle year groups. We continued the day after lunch with the whole school creating a rainbow art display, followed by a group photo showcasing all our colours in the shape of a rainbow.

“Students and teachers showed great support for the LGBT+ community by following the plan of each year group wearing an assigned colour while the teachers chose their favourite colour to wear.

“The day finished with a very fun Colours Disco in St. Johns Hall where Rock the Boat was in full swing till the end of the day.

“It is so important to us that in doing this awareness day we are showing our students that we are a welcoming, supportive and safe school and that there is someone always there to listen. We’re already look forward to next year’s awareness day,” said Mairead.