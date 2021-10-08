‘Creating Our Future Roadshow’ stops in Tralee on its tour of Ireland

Minister for Education Norma Foley with Brian Norris from Munster Technology University and barista Ross Stapleton at the 'Creating Our Future Roadshow' in Tralee last Friday.

Tralee was the destination of the ‘Creating Our Future Roadshow’ last Friday on its whistle stop tour of every county in Ireland as part of a government-led national brainstorm campaign.

The aim of the tour is to involve the people of Ireland in a conversation on the role research can and should play in addressing opportunities, challenges and hopes for the future. It is the hope of the campaign that through this research, the future of Ireland will be decided that the people that matter the most – those on the ground.

Back in her hometown for the day was Minister for Education Norma Foley who was joined by representatives from the Munster Technological University (MTU) along with fifth class pupils from Presentation Primary here in town.

As part of the national think tank campaign, the ‘Creating Our Future' team is asking people to submit their ideas about what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future through the dedicated online portal – which can be found at www.creatingourfuture.ie – and which is open until the November 30.

As part of their visit to Tralee, organisers were encouraging members of the public to engage in a conversation with researchers over a cup of coffee, and to submit an idea about an opportunity or challenge in their lives, community, Ireland or the world; or something they are curious or passionate about and would like researchers to explore.

If you missed the chance to engage with the team when they were in Tralee, you can find out more information on how to get involved or to submit an idea, go to: http://www.creatingourfuture.ie.