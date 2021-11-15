Covid vaccines: ‘This is no time for politicians to sit on the fence’

TDs and councillors need to come out strongly advocating the uptake of Covid vaccines among the unvaccinated as cases of the disease skyrocket nationally.

So said Fine Gael Cllr Michael Foley this week as he urged the vaccine hesitant to reconsider their stance towards the jab in light of what he said was the clear, unequivocal success of the vaccinations in protecting people against severe symptoms and hospitalisation.

Cllr Foley was speaking as 250 cases of Covid were recorded in his own electoral area of Listowel between October 26 and November 8; representing a rate of infection of 871.9 cases per 100k of the population.

High as it is, it’s a rate now lower than the national one, currently at 924.1 per 100k.

Cllr Michael Foley said: “With the increasing Covid numbers and the increasing pressure on our hospitals all public representatives should be strongly encouraging their electorate to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and later all those who are offered the booster should do so.

“Not to do this is being totally irresponsible as the overall medical and scientific evidence shows this will reduce the numbers going into hospitals and possibly winding up in ICU.”

He said the data was clear: “Of the 507 people who have been treated in intensive care in the last six months, only three of those patients were vaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

“This is a ringing endorsement of vaccines preventing serious illness.”

“I fully understand some can’t take the vaccine because of specific medical conditions but I strongly encourage everyone who can get vaccinated do so as soon as possible. Those public representatives who sit on the fence on this matter because they are afraid to lose a few votes are being totally irresponsible and letting down those they represent. This is no time to be sitting on the fence. It’s much too serious to be playing narrow politics.”