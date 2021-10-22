Kerry

COVID surge leads to UHK outpatient clinic cancellations

Outbreaks in nursing homes and schools as COVID numbers rise in Kerry

Sinead Kelleher and Tadhg Evans

The countwide surge in COVID cases has had a wide-spread effect on health care in the county and has led management at UHK to postpone scheduled outpatient appointments at the hospital as of yesterday, Thursday October 21, up to and including Tuesday, October 26.

This situation will be continually monitored and reviewed on a daily basis

In a statement, UHK said that the Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) is exceptionally busy and has been coming under continuing pressure, with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs in recent days and weeks.

