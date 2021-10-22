COVID surge leads to UHK outpatient clinic cancellations

The countwide surge in COVID cases has had a wide-spread effect on health care in the county and has led management at UHK to postpone scheduled outpatient appointments at the hospital as of yesterday, Thursday October 21, up to and including Tuesday, October 26.

This situation will be continually monitored and reviewed on a daily basis

In a statement, UHK said that the Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) is exceptionally busy and has been coming under continuing pressure, with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs in recent days and weeks.

While Listowel has dropped from the second-worst-affected to seventh-worst-affected Local Electoral Area in the Republic of Ireland, the number of cases in the region has actually risen. There were 1,008 cases of COVID-19 in the LEA per 100,000 people in the lead up to Monday, October 11, but this increased to 1018.3 cases per 100,000 up to Monday, October 18.

The Kenmare LEA is the country's ninth-worst-affected region, jumping from 602.5 cases to 985.6 cases per 100,000 during the same timeframe. Tralee, which had the seventh-highest COVID rate in the Republic up to October 11, now has the tenth-highest rate, but the rate itself has jumped from 796 cases to 956.5 cases per 100,000.

Castleisland's rate has leapt from 396.6 cases per 100,000 people to 688.2; and Killarney's has increased from 361.4 to 567.4. Corca Dhuibhne remains Kerry's least-affected LEA, but the COVID rate more than doubled in a week from 218.6 cases per 100,000 people to 458.4.

Due to the increased demands on the hospital, management at UHK have made the decision to cancel outpatient clinics.

"We are cognisant of the impact this measure will have on those who are due to have appointments over the coming days, and this decision was taken following consultation with South/South West Hospital Group and only after all alternative options were exhausted. We wish to extend our apologies to the public for the inconvenience and distress this may cause,” the hospital said in a statement.

Some scheduled outpatient clinics will go ahead, and patients are asked to note these include Orthopaedic Trauma Clinics; Infusion Clinics; Cardiology Out Patients; Radiology Out Patients and Virtual Clinics.

Other than the above listed clinics, University Hospital Kerry requests that patients do not attend scheduled appointments at the UHK Outpatient Department unless you receive a call from UHK staff.

Furthermore, the Department of Public Health (HSE South) revealed that COVID-19 has been detected in nursing homes across the county. Several schools have also seen outbreaks, as have some workplace settings.

In a statement they said the Department of Public Health HSE South “is monitoring an increase in the number of cases [of] COVID-19 across Kerry.”

“We’re seeing this increase in all age groups, and in many areas – particularly urban areas. As always, we continue to investigate clusters and outbreaks of COVID-19, and we have not linked this increase back to any particular location or type of event. We are seeing cases in workplaces; but also as a result of social gatherings such as First Communions, Confirmations, Weddings and others; and as a result of Funerals,” the statement said.

“We have also noted a small number of cases in residential care settings. In order to protect the privacy of all those involved, we are not confirming the location of any particular cases or clusters. The Department of Public Health is giving advice on the management of the small number of outbreaks in nursing homes or similar settings.”

Acting Director of Public Health for Cork and Kerry Anne Sheahan said:

“There is a high level of community spread in the county at the moment. For that reason, I appeal to people who are not yet vaccinated to make sure they get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

“You can register for your vaccine online on hse.ie, or you can attend a walk-in vaccination clinic to receive Dose 1 or Dose 2 of a vaccine.

“If you are over 80, you will be offered [a] third dose by your GP, and I’d urge you take this up as soon as it’s offered to you. Over the last few weeks, the HSE have been rolling out a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for residents aged over 65 in long-term residential care. This campaign will be completed next week.

“We cannot become complacent about the risk that COVID-19 poses, in particular to the vulnerable and to the unvaccinated. Our best protection is still vaccination, and while the overall vaccination rate in Kerry is high, I would still ask anyone who is not fully vaccinated, for any reason, to make sure they get their full set of vaccinations as soon as possible,” said Ms Sheahan.

“I also urge anyone with symptoms to get tested as soon as possible. You can book a COVID-19 test on hse.ie. Due to the increased need for testing in Kerry, additional testing capacity is currently available in Killarney until Monday. Testing is by appointment only and you can make an appointment on hse.ie.”