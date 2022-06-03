Covid rate in Corca Dhuibne now the worst in country

The Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area currently has the highest rate of Covid infection in the country after case numbers rose again over the past two weeks while the national rate continued to decline.

The overall number of cases in Corca Dhuibhne is currently lower than the peak reached in late March. However, the rate of decline in infections in West Kerry has been consistently slower than elsewhere in Ireland and the 345.50 cases per 100,000 population recorded for the 14-day period ending on May 23 was almost double the national average of 178.7 cases per 100,000 for that period.

This means that for the first time since the initial pandemic lockdown of March 2020, West Kerry has achieved the unhealthy distinction of being the most infected area in the country. In contrast Buncrana LEA in County Donegal had a rate of 67.10 cases per 100,000 of the population for the same period, five times less than the rate in West Kerry.

The situation in Corca Dhuibhne is part of a trend throughout Kerry where all of the county’s local electoral areas have higher infection rates than the national average, and both Tralee and Listowel are listed among the 10 most infected areas in the country.

However, the official figures only include cases that are confirmed by PCR tests, while cases confirmed by way of antigen tests done at home are excluded. This means that the 49 new cases reported in Corca Dhuibhne during the 14 days up to May 23 only represents a fraction of the real number of infections in the area.

Meanwhile, the Tralee LEA has a current 14-day Incidence Rate of 308.7 per 100,000 of population, with 102 cases reported. Listowel is also in the top ten nationally and it has a current 14-day incidence rate of 282.5 per 100,000 of population, with 81 confirmed cases over the period.

Castleisland LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 262.5 per 100,000 population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period was 45. Kenmare LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 259.4 per 100,000 population (65 confirmed cases) and Killarney LEA has an Incidence rate of 256.7 (76 cases).