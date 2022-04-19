Covid case rates are falling across Kerry

THE number of new Covid cases being diagnosed across the county has fallen sharply since the start of the month.

Tralee’s rate remains among the highest in the country but the number of new cases in the county capital has almost halved in recent weeks.

New figures from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) show that in the two weeks from March 28 to April 11 there were 1,679 new Covid cases diagnosed across Kerry’s six Local Electoral Areas (LEA).

That represents a drop of 42 per cent on the previous fortnightly period – from March 15 to 28 – when there were 2,945 Covid cases diagnosed in the county.

The Tralee Electoral Area recorded 453 new cases between March 28 and April 11 giving the town an infection rate of 1,371 per 100,000 population.

That’s the fifth highest rate recorded in any of Ireland’s 166 LEAs and well above the national average rate of 967.8 per 100,000.

While the Tralee LEA’s rate remains high the actual number of cases in the town has dropped significantly, falling from 857 cases in the previous fortnight.

In the Killarney LEA the number of new cases was 296, down from 591 in the previous fortnight and giving the LEA a rate of 999.8 per 100,000.

In Listowel there were 340 new cases, down from 495, with a rate of 1185.7 per 100,000.

In the Corca Dhuibhne/ Dingle LEA 158 new cases were diagnosed, down from 293 in the previous fortnightly period, and the LEA had an infection rate of 1114.2 per 100,000 population.

There were 215 new cases in the Castleisland LEA, down from 343, giving the area and infection rate of 1,254 per 100,000.

217 new cases were diagnosed in the Kenmare LEA – which includes most of the Iveragh peninsula – down from 366 in the previous period.

The south Kerry LEA currently has an infection rate of 865.9 per 100,000, the lowest in the county.