Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Suspended sentence for man who tried to stop gardaí seizing girlfriend’s car, shouting ‘get out of my way ye clowns’

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell makes impassioned plea for fine-only penalty on client’s behalf; but Judge points to bail breach over ‘serious’ accusations facing defendant before the Circuit Court

Solicitor Pádraig O'Connell Expand

Close

Solicitor Pádraig O'Connell

Solicitor Pádraig O'Connell

Solicitor Pádraig O'Connell

kerryman

A Listowel man who tried to stop gardaí from seizing his girlfriend’s car, while shouting abuse at them and trying to push past them to get into the car, was given a three-month suspended sentence at Listowel District Court on Thursday.

Garda Inspector James O’Donnell informed Judge David Waters that Nathan McCarthy, 6 Slí na Spéire, Listowel, had shouted ‘get out of my way ye clowns’ at gardaí at the scene at St Brendan’s Terrace, Listowel, on November 4 of 2022.

Privacy