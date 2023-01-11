Suspended sentence for man who tried to stop gardaí seizing girlfriend’s car, shouting ‘get out of my way ye clowns’

A Listowel man who tried to stop gardaí from seizing his girlfriend’s car, while shouting abuse at them and trying to push past them to get into the car, was given a three-month suspended sentence at Listowel District Court on Thursday.

Garda Inspector James O’Donnell informed Judge David Waters that Nathan McCarthy, 6 Slí na Spéire, Listowel, had shouted ‘get out of my way ye clowns’ at gardaí at the scene at St Brendan’s Terrace, Listowel, on November 4 of 2022.

He also called the gardaí ‘f*****g w**kers’, the Court heard.

Mr McCarthy had initially indicated he was contesting two charges laid against him following the incident.

But his solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said at the outset of the hearing on Thursday that his client was instead entering a guilty plea to one charge – of acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

The Prosecution proceeded solely on the basis of that charge, with Insp O’Donnell explaining that on the date gardaí were in the process of seizing a car at St Brendan’s Terrace for no insurance when the owner’s boyfriend – Nathan McCarthy – attempted to stop gardaí, shouting ‘get out of my way ye clowns’ and calling them ‘f*****g w**kers’.

Insp O’Donnell said McCarthy also tried pushing past gardaí to enter the car.

The Court heard he had ten previous convictions, including three for section six public order for which he was fined at district court.

It also emerged that the defendant had been remanded on bail in relation to a charge of section three assault before the Circuit Court for which he is awaiting trial. He was on bail at the time of the November disturbance, gardaí told the Judge.

Solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said his client has the presumption of innocence in the accusations before the upper court. But Judge Waters said the issue he was concerned with was the fact that the offence before Listowel District Court on Thursday was committed while Mr McCarthy was on Circuit Court bail.

Mr O’Connell made an impassioned plea for his client to be dealt with by way of a fine, saying the matter remained firmly in the realm of a ‘verbal altercation’ and that there had been no physical contact between him and the officers on the date; a fact gardaí confirmed to the Court.

He asked the Judge to take into account the fact his client had entered a plea on the basis of the legal advice he had given him.

Judge Waters described that advice as ‘correct’, saying he would have had no ‘hesitation’ in imposing a custodial sentence if he had convicted Mr McCarthy following a full contested hearing of both the charges.

“He should not have got involved when it was his partner’s vehicle and when she was totally co-operative….in Mr McCarthy’s case there is a hot button and when it is pressed it is called ‘self-destruct’,” Mr O’Connell said, emphasising that the altercation was strictly verbal in nature.

Mr McCarthy is on the point of emigrating, his solicitor said. “In the circumstances, where it is at the lower end of the section six scale you have previously imposed a fine...it doesn’t need to go from a fine to the next step,” Mr O’Connell appealed. He asked the Judge to consider the man’s guilty plea.

“Were it not for the fact he was on bail from the Circuit Court for serious matters I would impose a fine...but the serious issue in this case is the fact he was on bail in relation to serious matters. What I’m going to do is deal with it by way of a suspended sentence,” the Judge said.

The Judge also remarked in the case in relation to the bail bond: “He signed a bond agreeing to stay out of trouble and to be of good behaviour...there are even grounds to apply to the Circuit Court to revoke his bail and keep him in prison until the trial.”

Judge Waters convicted Mr McCarthy and imposed a three-month suspended sentence on him. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.