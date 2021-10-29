Man stole woman's handbag from buggy in Listowel incident

A man was shouted down after he grabbed a woman’s handbag from a child’s buggy this summer.

Christopher Higgins (32) of Lumberjack’s Hostel, 19 Church Street, Listowel, was before Listowel District Court after stealing a handbag from a woman at The Square, Listowel, on July 20 this year. After leaving her apartment, the injured party had placed her handbag in the buggy before Mr Higgins took it. The victim shouted at him, and he immediately returned the bag.

The matter had been adjourned from a previous District Court sitting to give the injured party a chance to provide a victim-impact statement, but she said she was happy for the case to proceed in her absence.

Mr Higgins has 63 previous convictions though the most recent occurred in 2011 and 2013. His defence solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said his client was “languishing in a bad place” but was trying hard to drag himself out of the mire.

Judge David Waters sentenced Mr Higgins to five months in prison, but this was suspended for a period of one year.