Man four times over drink-driving limit on the day of his friend’s funeral

A Ballybunion resident was driving while more than four times over the legal alcohol/urine limit on the day of his friend’s funeral, Listowel District Court has heard.

Frank Quilter (48) of 16a Convent Walk, Ballybunion, pleaded guilty to drink-driving arising from the detection earlier this year.

On the afternoon of February 15 in Dirha East, Listowel, he was stopped by gardaí while driving towards Listowel. A subsequent urine sample provided by Mr Quilter read at 299mg alcohol per 100ml of urine. The legal limit is 67mg per 100ml.

Defence solicitor Pat Mann said his client was very upset on the day in question, on which he attended John Paul II Cemetery for his friend’s funeral. He described Mr Quilter as having been “very co-operative” with gardaí, and he urged Judge David Waters to show leniency towards his client.

Judge Waters convicted and fined Mr Quilter €250 and disqualified him from driving for a period of three years.