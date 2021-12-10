Kerry

Listowel woman spat on ground and threatened to give virus to Gardaí

Listowel District Court sat recently. Expand

Listowel District Court sat recently.

Tadhg Evans

A Listowel woman threatened to give Gardaí the virus and spat on the ground as they approached her.

Bernadette Finnucane (32) of Apartment 4, College Cross, Listowel, was before Listowel District Court last Thursday pleading guilty to a string of offences over the past year and a half, and she was warned that her drinking, described as a “common denominator” across the offences, must be brought under control before “something catastrophic” happens to her or someone else.

Privacy