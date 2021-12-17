Kerry

Christmas Day hospital visit after terriers attack

Tadhg Evans

A woman had to attend University Hospital Kerry for medical treatment on Christmas Day after a neighbour’s dogs broke free, causing injuries to her and her own dog during an attack at her home.

Nathan Jake O’Connor (30) of 7 Orchard View, Milltown, pleaded guilty at last week’s District Court sitting in Cahersiveen to permitting his dogs to be in 13 Orchard View while unaccompanied and not under effectual control.

