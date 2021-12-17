Christmas Day hospital visit after terriers attack

A woman had to attend University Hospital Kerry for medical treatment on Christmas Day after a neighbour’s dogs broke free, causing injuries to her and her own dog during an attack at her home.

Nathan Jake O’Connor (30) of 7 Orchard View, Milltown, pleaded guilty at last week’s District Court sitting in Cahersiveen to permitting his dogs to be in 13 Orchard View while unaccompanied and not under effectual control.

The court heard that the injured party put her dog out into the back garden on Christmas morning, but four dogs, terriers, not belonging to her were in the yard and began to attack her and her dog. She brought her dog back into the house, but her neighbour’s four dogs followed and continued their attack inside the house. They caused damage both inside and outside her home, a vet had to be called out to treat her dog, and she herself had to attend UHK’s Emergency Department.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said his client has no previous convictions and dealt with the matter well. He explained that the dogs had been placed in a pen but had escaped through a side gate before going to the injured party’s house, unknown to his client.

Mr O’Connell said his client, who held licences for the animals, immediately offered to cover the costs of the incident, including the injured party’s medical bills. He promised “the dogs would be gone by morning”. Three were put down on December 26, and the fourth, when recovered, was given away to a home. Mr O’Connell said the incident wasn’t due to negligence and had been hugely embarrassing to his client, who has never been in difficulty before. Gardaí accepted Mr O’Connell’s view that Mr O’Connor did “all the right things”.

Judge David Waters will strike the matter out on January 13 if Mr O’Connor donates €500 to Guide Dogs of the Blind.