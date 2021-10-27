Childhood friendship turns sour between Listowel women

Listowel District Court heard that a childhood friendship between two women “soured” to the point that one of the women would drive past the other’s house slowly, look in the window of her house, and hoot the car horn at her.

Michaela Cusack (32) of 21 Cashen Close, Dun Álainn, Clieveragh, Listowel, was before the court last Thursday charged with harassing Leah Murphy on various dates between October 20, 2019, and April 30, 2020, at the injured party’s address at 4 Stokers Lawn, Listowel.

Sgt Kieran O’Connell told the court that Ms Cusack and Ms Murphy attended secondary school and, later, further education together, but their friendship turned sour in July 2019 when Ms Cusack became friendly with another woman. They went their separate ways as regards friendship, Sgt O’Connell said.