Accountant told Sgt he doesn’t recognise civil service; applies for public-sector job

An accountant who told a Garda Sergeant that he didn’t recognise the Civil Service is now hoping to work as a financial accountant within the public sector, Listowel District Court has heard.

Jamie Leahy (37) of 5 Cahirdown Close, Listowel, was before the court for obstructing Sgt Cara Kelly as she carried out an inspection at the Mermaids Bar on William Street, Listowel, late on July 31 this year.

He also faced a public-order charge of threatening and abusive behaviour after lying down on the road at nearby McKenna’s corner and blocking traffic.

Sgt Kieran O’Connell told the Court that Sgt Kelly carried out an inspection at the bar at approximately 11.40pm, and as she was at the door and ready to leave the premises, she heard shouting from the bar. A patron – Mr Leahy – was leaning against the bar and shouting at Sgt Kelly, telling her she was not welcome.

While she ignored Mr Leahy, he approached her and repeated that she wasn’t welcome and had no authority to be in the premises.

Several people told Mr Leahy to be quiet, and as he returned to the bar, staff intervened and told him to leave the premises.

Sgt Kelly followed Mr Leahy as he we went to McKenna’s corner. In the early hours of August 1, he laid down on the road and blocked traffic. As she approached Mr Leahy, he told her he did not recognise the civil service. He was then arrested under public-order legislation.

The court heard that Mr Leahy has no previous convictions. He apologised for his actions the day after the inspection at the Mermaids, before availing of legal advice, and wrote a letter of apology to Sgt Kelly. The court heard that he was extremely embarrassed by and contrite over what happened, and by way of explanation, his solicitor Helena O’Carroll said that COVID had a detrimental impact on many facets of his personal life. This, coupled with alcohol, gave rise to behaviour that was totally out of character for her client, who has taken “every step” to address any underlying issues that may have given rise to “a momentary act of stupidity”.

She said he had been offered a role as a financial accountant within the public sector but that this job offer depended on the outcome of court proceedings.

“I suppose the irony isn’t lost on him,” Judge David Waters commented in light of Mr Leahy’s previous comments about the public sector.

Judge Waters described Mr Leahy’s behaviour as unacceptable but noted that he is 37, has no previous convictions, and he said he does not want to ruin Mr Leahy’s future. He said he would strike the matter out if Mr Leahy paid €1,000 to Garda charity Little Blue Heroes.