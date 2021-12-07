53-year-old Sneem man assaulted his elderly neighbour

A man punched his elderly neighbour in the face three times before driving from the scene, leaving his victim’s face bleeding profusely, Kenmare District Court has heard.

Eoin Kelly (53) of Gleesk, Sneem, was convicted on Friday of assaulting now-81-year-old Finbarr Murphy at Gleesk on October 21, 2020.

Mr Murphy told the court that he stepped into the side of a ditch on a narrow roadway as Mr Kelly drove past him on the date in question. He claimed that Mr Kelly had “swerved in towards me”.

He said Mr Kelly stopped his vehicle about 50 to 70 yards in front of him, reversed rapidly, and stopped next to him. He said Mr Kelly, with the driver-seat window rolled down, asked him if he had something to say, to which he replied “I’d be obliged if you kept to your own side of the road”.

“He punched me three times into the side of my face,” Mr Murphy told the Court. “There were three loud cracks.”

He collapsed into a dyke, and Mr Kelly drove off, he added.

An ambulance was called, and Mr Murphy subsequently spent three to four days in hospital. A neighbour, Niall Twomey, who was about 10 yards from the incident, Mr Murphy said, helped him from the ditch.

“I have no idea why Mr Kelly did this,” said Mr Murphy. “He had no reason…he had no right to do it.”

He explained that he previously sold “40 to 50 acres” to the accused, and that Mr Kelly once joined him on a boat trip around the Faroe Islands, Norway, and islands off Scotland. Despite this, he said he did not like Mr Kelly even prior to October 21 last year. He put this dislike down to “cabin fever” during their boat trip.

Defence solicitor Pádraig O’Connell put it to Mr Murphy that he shouted something at his client after he’d driven by, which Mr Murphy denied. He also put it to him that he uttered swear words to his client after he lowered the window of his vehicle. Mr Murphy denied that he accused Mr Kelly of dangerous driving, as suggest by Mr O’Connell.

Mr Kelly claimed that Mr Murphy had grabbed him with his left hand before swinging his closed right fist at him. Mr Kelly said this strike did not connect, and Mr Murphy then grabbed him with both hands.

Mr Kelly said he attempted to unlock his door to open it and push Mr Murphy away but was unable to do so. He added that he came out of the vehicle through the open window, landed on his feet, and was then able to push Mr Murphy away, after which he returned to his jeep and left.

Mr O’Connell said his client acted in self-defence against “the instigator”, Mr Murphy, and only struck him twice. He put it to Mr Murphy that he had presented a sanitised account to the Court and described his claim that he said nothing to Mr Kelly other than to keep to his own side of the road as “utterly implausible”.

Neighbour Niall Twomey said he was on the road on the day and saw Mr Kelly slowing down, driving for a few yards, and then reversing back to Mr Murphy before delivering blows to the man, forcing him backwards into the brambles. He recalled that Mr Murphy’s face was streaming blood for about half an hour afterwards. He said he heard Mr Murphy shout before Mr Kelly reversed.

Mr Kelly said Mr Murphy shouted something obscene at him but wasn’t sure what he said. When questioned by Gardaí as to how he knew what he said was obscene, he said Mr Murphy is always obscene when he’s shouting.

He said he reversed back not to confront Mr Murphy but to “hear what he had to say for himself”.

Judge David Waters said he was not sure if Mr Murphy had outlined everything said, but he was in no doubt Mr Kelly assaulted him. He said he could have reversed for no other reason than to confront his neighbour, did not accept that Mr Kelly acted in self-defence, and convicted him of assault. The matter will resume on January 7 for sentencing and to allow time for a victim-impact statement.