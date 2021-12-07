Kerry

53-year-old Sneem man assaulted his elderly neighbour

Judge David Waters convicts Sneem man of assaulting his neighbour, then aged in his late seventies

The case was heard at Kenmare District Court last Friday. Expand

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

A man punched his elderly neighbour in the face three times before driving from the scene, leaving his victim’s face bleeding profusely, Kenmare District Court has heard.

Eoin Kelly (53) of Gleesk, Sneem, was convicted on Friday of assaulting now-81-year-old Finbarr Murphy at Gleesk on October 21, 2020.

