Court decision ‘positive step’ for South Kerry Greenway

CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell has said the High Court Decision last week is a “very, very positive step in progressing the south Kerry greenway”.

However, she said that she did not want to comment further on the ruling at this point. The High Court has ruled that the court’s decision upholding the planning permission for the South Kerry Greenway project cannot be appealed.

It is now hoped that this ruling will allow the much needed project to move forward.

Kerry County Council had sought permission for a 31.9km greenway between Glenbeigh and Renard. In November 2020, the board granted permission for a 27km greenway between Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen.

The permission is subject to several conditions, and was the subject of two challenges, one by Mr James Clifford and Mr Peter Sweetman; and the second by some local landowners whose lands have been compulsorily acquired for the greenway.

In July the decision by An Bord Pleanála was upheld by the High Court. The parties then sought Leave to Appeal this High Court decision but this has now been refused.

However further legal proceedings could be brought to the Supreme Court within 28 days. This is thought to be unlikely as any such case would centre around legal issues rather than the project itself. The Stay on Works remains in place following Tuesday's decision until the deadline for legal proceedings has passed.

There has been great excitement in the locality since the news on Friday and hopes are remaining high that the project may now go ahead.

Speaking at the monthly council meeting on Monday Cllr Michael Cahill appealed to all landowners along the greenway route to work with the council to advance the project.

“I know almost all the landowners involved and there are a handful who have issues [with the Greenway project]. I would plead with them this morning to work with us. This will help us all,” he said.

“Cahersiveen has been on its knees for years and years and Iveragh has suffered more than most in terms of emigration. If this doesn’t go ahead Cahersiveen is gone as a town,” Cllr Cahill added.

Cllr Norma Moriarty also welcomed the news that progress has been made and that the project can get off the ground.

She said she was “very pleased” to hear the High Court’s judgement and added that the planning process for the Greenway had been “exhaustive and exhausting”.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae however re-iterated his criticism of the council’s handing of the project.

“I remember the first meeting on the Greenway many years ago and I knew the value of it, and what it could mean for the county, straight away,” he said.

“However, I’m not wrapped up in the praise for Kerry County Council on this. I’m disappointed in how the council handled aspects of this. It seems to be the opinion of Kerry County Council and others that it doesn’t matter how you get there once you get there,” Cllr Healy Rae said.

TD Brendan Griffin also said the decision is good news for the county. He showcased the route to Finance Minister Paschal Donohue on his visit to Kerry last week.