Councillors ignore pleas and reduce local property tax from 2019 rate

Kerry County Council voted to increase the base LPT rate by 7.5 per cent for 2021, down from 10 per cent in 2019. The motion was passed 20 to 13 at a special meeting on Monday

Stephen Fernane

Councillors voted to set the Local Property Tax (LPT) for 2021 at 7.5 percent - a reduction of 2.5 per cent on the base 2020 rate of 10 per cent.

The decision was made at a special meeting of Kerry County Council on Monday, where it was passed by 20 votes to 13 after a lengthy debate covering the pros and cons of the LPT.

Kerry County Council CEO Moira Murrell initially pleaded with councillors for the 2019 rate to be retained (10 percent), citing a shortfall of €10.6 million in KCC's income streams due to the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the local economy. A hit of between €5m and €6m is the projected deficit in commercial rates as businesses struggle to create income since the COVID outbreak in March. Commercial rates account for roughly 28 per cent of KCC's annual funding.