Councillors give green light to Killarney outdoor dining area

Killarney Municipal District Councillors have given the green light to an outdoor dining area at Kenmare Place.

All six Councillors who attended Wednesday’s special meeting of the Municipal District – Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan (IND), Brendan Cronin (IND), Donal Grady (IND), Niall Kelleher (FF), Maura Healy-Rae (IND), and Marie Moloney (Labour) – voted to approve the Part 8 Report on weather-proofed and outdoor dining infrastructure.

Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor John O’Donoghue was absent from the meeting.