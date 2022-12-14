Councillors’ fury at latest delay on Farranfore-Killarney road project

There was fury among Councillors at Monday’s Full Kerry County Council (KCC) meeting after it was revealed in recent weeks that the preferred route for the N22 Farranfore-Killarney road project will not be revealed until early next year.

The preferred route for the project – first mooted nearly 20 years ago – was expected to be unveiled in November, but Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has asked for further appraisal of active-travel and public-transport modes.

Independent Councillor Maura Healy-Rae brought an Emergency Motion to Monday’s meeting, asking KCC and TII to explain the delay. Among the issues she raised was the situation of an 80-year-old who is waiting to find out if his house will need to be knocked to accommodate the project. Independent Councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan was among the Councillors disappointed at how news of the delay reached the members – by e-mail at evening time on the date they were expecting the route to be revealed.

Labour Councillor Marie Moloney has said work on land along the four possible corridors will have to remain stagnant, and she hit out at the latest delay.

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin expressed his “absolute disgust” and said the general public had lost faith in the TII. He said members updating their constituents are being made to look like “liars”.

Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell said KCC has a strong relationship with the TII, and she said she fully understands Councillors’ frustration at the most-recent delay. She said it was “not good that we don’t have a road selection” and she will relay the members’ views to TII, but she said that the peer-review element of the project has given rise to the request for further information, and this must be dealt with by the local authority to ensure the scheme is accepted as feasible.