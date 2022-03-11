Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Councillors condemn Putin’s brutal invasion

Kerry politicians articulate the horror felt by the people of the county at Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine

Kerry councillors have added their voices to the wave of revulsion and horror sweeping Ireland over the brutal war in Ukraine. It is hoped such sentiments and protests - like this one in Dublin city centre earlier this week - are being heard at some level in the Kremlin. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Close

Kerry councillors have added their voices to the wave of revulsion and horror sweeping Ireland over the brutal war in Ukraine. It is hoped such sentiments and protests - like this one in Dublin city centre earlier this week - are being heard at some level in the Kremlin. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire

Kerry councillors have added their voices to the wave of revulsion and horror sweeping Ireland over the brutal war in Ukraine. It is hoped such sentiments and protests - like this one in Dublin city centre earlier this week - are being heard at some level in the Kremlin. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire

Kerry councillors have added their voices to the wave of revulsion and horror sweeping Ireland over the brutal war in Ukraine. It is hoped such sentiments and protests - like this one in Dublin city centre earlier this week - are being heard at some level in the Kremlin. Photo by Niall Carson/PA Wire

kerryman

Donal Nolan

COUNCILLORS of the Listowel Municipal Area articulated the disgust and horror of their electorate at the brutal war in Ukraine in an unanimous condemnation of Putin’s actions.

It was a sad and extraordinary departure from the usual business of trying to improve local services and infrastructure at the outset of the Listowel Municipal District meeting on Wednesday.

Privacy