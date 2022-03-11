Councillors condemn Putin’s brutal invasion

COUNCILLORS of the Listowel Municipal Area articulated the disgust and horror of their electorate at the brutal war in Ukraine in an unanimous condemnation of Putin’s actions.

It was a sad and extraordinary departure from the usual business of trying to improve local services and infrastructure at the outset of the Listowel Municipal District meeting on Wednesday.

But as Mayor of Listowel Mike Kennelly said: ‘Since our last meeting our world has been turned upside down’.

“I’m proposing as an authority that we do whatever we can to condemn this invasion by, whatever you want to call this Putin guy...it’s totally indefensible. We as a nation know what it’s like to be invaded and we know history shows it doesn’t end overnight, or in years but in centuries,” Mayor Kennelly said.

He said the people of the county would support the Ukrainian refugees here, ‘and over there in their battle for freedom’, with the Listowel MD showing ‘our complete sympathy and support for the Ukrainian people’.

But he said the sanctions on Russia could hit the North Kerry/West Limerick region hard, with the Rusal-owned Aughinish plant in Askeaton a major concern. He called for what he termed ‘a balance of restrictions’ to protect the work of the plant and the livelihoods of its workforce.

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley said he was ‘very disappointed with what has happened in relation to the invasion of the Ukraine and the people who have lost their lives, and the people who are trying to escape’.

“We cannot stand idly by while this is happening in Europe. Any support that can be given should be given, but we cannot forget the people of Palestine either, who have been crucified for the last 70 years.”

FG Cllr Michael Foley described Putin as a ‘madman’: “The only way I can describe it, is that it is done by a madman. I feel so sorry for the people there. You can see from the television the way people have to leave prams at railways stations, grab their kids and just run.

“I welcome anyone coming from Ukraine into our country. We should welcome them with a big smile and open arms and hopefully when this war ends they can go back to their country,” he said.

Cllr Aoife Thornton (FG) supported the Mayor’s proposal saying it was very important to flag support for Ukraine and ‘contempt for Putin’. “The horror, the pain and suffering going on in the world is incredible at present. I know we have received word from [KCC] that there will be plans and policies to support the people arriving from the Ukraine. We should do everything to make sure the supports are there when they arrive in our county.”

SF Cllr Tom Barry said the horrific scenes have ‘affected everyone’. “We can see on a daily basis what’s happening there. I would like to acknowledge the tremendous support they’re getting from the people of this country. All we can ask is that this man will see sense or someone will come up with a solution to put an end to it...it’s frightening to see what is happening.”

Kerry Mayor Jimmy Moloney (FF) said: “You don’t think this will happen in Europe in the 21st Century...everything has to be done to welcome these refugees fleeing a war in their own country, they don’t want to come here but they have no choice.”