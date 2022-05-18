Councillor wins High Court challenge

Castleisland councillor Charlie Farrelly had won a High Court Challenge he took against Kerry County Council over a vote that led to him not getting a seat on the board of North, East and West Kerry Development.

The independent member of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District Council, initiated legal proceedings against the council over what he saw as unfair treatment in a voting system

The case revolved around the adaptation of a voting system which was ultimately found to favour the bigger parties but which has now been proven to be flawed in its execution by the executive of Kerry County Council on that occasion.

There were three councillors going forward for the two seats, Cllr Farrelly, Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Mikey Sheehy, and Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly. Cllr Sheehy and Cllr Kennelly were elected to the board after two rounds of voting. The High Cout ruling has now quashed these appointments but what will happen is not yet known. Kerry County Council is considering the judgement.

Cllr. Farrelly, who only recently retired from his job with the Kerry County Council Roads and Transportation Department and is now concentrating on his political career on a full-time basis, said that the result of the case is a huge

relief to him and his family.

“It’s a massive weight off my shoulders but it was something I had to take on. You just can’t walk away from an issue you find to be unfair and unjust and luckily for me Justice Hyland’s judgement came down on my side,” said Cllr. Farrelly.