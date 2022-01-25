Councillor fears Tralee court sittings will continue to be held in Limerick

Fine Gael Councillor Jim Finucane fears that higher court sittings will continue to be held in Limerick rather than Tralee, draining local Garda resources while these sittings take place.

Cllr Finucane raised the matter at the latest Joint Policing Committee meeting, held on Friday. Justice Minister Helen McEntee told this newspaper last November that her Department and the Courts Service remain committed to improving court facilities in Tralee but that no decision had been made on moving the court house from its Ashe Street location.

The Courts Service is examining proposals to either refurbish the current building or move to a new facility. The former Denny factory – the site for which was gifted to the people of Tralee in 2014 by Kerry Group – is the favoured option for such a complex, but this has attracted significant local opposition.

Read More

Cllr Finucane said he recently spoke to Minister McEntee on the issue, and he said he understands that “the Court Service is now quite happy to let the situation lie as it is”.

“This means that Circuit Court and higher court proceeding are held in Limerick, and that people – Gardaí included, witnesses, victims of crime – must travel to Limerick and are dependant on that case being heard.

“I’ve asked her [Minister McEntee] to direct the head of the court service to engage with the County Council and bring to a conclusion the providing of a facility in this town that would reflect a modern court infrastructure. As it is, they’re sitting on their hands, and if we don’t take action on this…the main courts will continue to be held in Limerick. That’s not acceptable. I believe it’s a drain on garda resources, but it’s also a huge burden on victims of crime and other people as well.”

Kerry Division Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster told the meeting that holding trials in Limerick does impact on the local police service, and Gardaí have made their view on this known.

“But there’s a bigger issue at play here, and it will take a lot more than a Chief Superintendent raising it to resolve that matter,” she added.