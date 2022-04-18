Councillor Dan McCarthy warns of traffic and tourism nightmare as sat-navs sending lorries up Moll’s Gap

Satellite-navigation systems are sending lorries along roads not suited for the task, including at the famous Moll’s Gap between Kenmare and Killarney, an Independent Councillor has warned.

Councillor Dan McCarthy has said the issue stands to have particularly serious repercussions for the summertime, when the same route is used by other large vehicles, such as tourist buses carrying visitors along one of the county’s best-known beauty spots.

“What’s happening is these sat-navs are saying this is the fastest route, and lorries and everything are being sent up there,” the Kenmare-based councillor said. “I believe there should be some kind of a signal in Killarney or at Moll’s Gap, and it would want to be put in other languages too because we have a lot of non-nationals driving these big lorries and they might not understand what’s written on these signs.

“[The] Same thing happened the other day in Glengarrif, a big lorry came in and was sent up by the tunnels on the other side.

“If a tourist bus meets one of these artics around the tunnels, for the love of God, it’ll never be freed up.”

Cllr McCarthy has called on the council to provide appropriate signage, complete with flashing signals to draw the attention of lorry drivers. He also feels that the local authority should consider contacting satellite-navigation providers to address the issue.

“I raised it three or four years previously, and hopefully we can get this sorted,” he said.