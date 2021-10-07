Council wants Castlecove in pilot TII programme

Kerry County Council has recommended that the South Kerry village of Castlecove be included in a pilot programme for LED speed-indicator signage.

The information was outlined in correspondence, seen by The Kerryman, between a Council official and one of two Councillors to recently raise concerns about road safety in the village.

During a recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Castlecove residents strongly criticised a lack of progress in introducing traffic-calming measures in the village. This was outlined during a deputation requested by Fianna Fáil Councillor Norma Moriarty and Fine Gael Councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen. Cllr Moriarty said speeding she witnessed through Castlecove recently left her “quite frightened” and she backed residents’ calls for the speed limit to be reduced from 60km/h to 50km/h, and for appropriate signage to be installed.

In correspondence with Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen, Kerry County Council has confirmed that it has recommended to Transport Infrastructure Ireland that Castlecove be added to a pilot and trials programme for ‘variable messaging signs’. These are LED signs that indicate what speed motorists are travelling at.

The recommendation, the Council said, is expected to be processed in the coming days.

Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen stressed to The Kerryman that “this is only a recommendation at this stage”, but he said he is hopeful that measures can be put in place to support the people of Castlecove.