Council unveil plans for social housing at Tralee Island of Geese site

An artist’s impression of the planned social housing development at the Island of Geese site.

THE controversial plans to build a courthouse complex at the Island of Geese site are far from the only long term plans Kerry County Council have for the site.

The local authority has just published details of its plans for a major new social housing development at Matt Talbot Road which incorporates part of the Island of Geese site.

Under the Part VIII planning process, the Council has unveiled, on its website, the complete plans and designs for the 27 residential units.

The Council said that the proposed development will “complement Kerry County Council’s commitment to creating a viable, vibrant and attractive location for people to live, work and visit, while also functioning as a high-quality amenity area in the centre of Tralee town”.

Development of the The proposed housing scheme proposed scheme will involve the demolition of the existing shed and boundary walls on the site.

The housing development itself will consist of 22 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units.

The project will also involve the construction of a new landscaped plaza area and the resurfacing of Racket Lane.

There are ambitious plans for the development of the entire Island of Geese site though – due to planning and funding requirements – these are unlikely to proceed for some time.

Chief among them are controversial plans to relocate Tralee’s courthouse complex from Ashe Street to a new purpose built complex at the eastern edge of the Island of Geese site.

Other long term plans for the Island of Geese include the 27 home social housing complex and an office complex with a limited retail offering

Submissions and observations about the social housing development plan can be made until 28 October by following the links on the Kerry County Council website.