Council supports controversial Killarney development

Residents in Millwood have voiced their concerns about a proposed housing development adjoining their area. The council this week recommended to An Bord Pleanala should get planning. Pictured left to right Shay Nolan, John Fitzgerald, Trish Kiely, Robert and Alexandra Patterson, Ona Noreno Font, Irene Hartigan and Brian O'Callaghan.

Kerry County Council has recommended that a proposed development at Port Road in Killarney, which several residents in the area are opposed to, should be given the go ahead by An Bord Pleánala.

However, all seven elected councillors of the municipal district have expressed their objections to the proposed plans and in particular raised concerns about the proposed pedestrian and cycleway access via Millwood Estate to the new development.

The council does not have the final decision as the development is a strategic housing development which means that An Bord Pleanála is the relevant planning authority. It will decide if the project gets the green light.

However, Kerry County Council is to give its view on the proposals and has said it should be given the go-ahead.

In a report to councillors at the Killarney municipal meeting on Wednesday, senior planner Damian Ginty presented a report on the development to councillors outlining the submissions and concerns already made to An Bord Pleanála including the concerns of residents as well as issues raised in relation to biodiversity and archaeology and traffic.

The proposed housing development is for 228 residential units – 76 houses and 152 apartments which includes 14 three-bed, 28 two-bed and 14 single-bed duplexes as well as 80 two-bed and 16 single-bed apartments; and a créche at Port Road and St. Margaret's Road, Coolegrean, Inch, Knockreer, Ardnamweelt, Derreen in Killarney.

Portal Asset Holdings Ltd is behind the development and a decision is due by June 30.

Councillors were warned at the start of the discussion to keep in mind ethics legislation when discussing the development though they have no power over the planning decision in this case.

All councillors expressed their objections and concerns to the proposed pedestrian link between Millwood and the new development. Serious concerns were also raised about proposals for two pedestrians links via lands owned by Kerry ETB and which Kerry ETB have not given consent for.

Cllr Cronin also said despite Kerry ETB stating it has not given consent for the pedestrian access as outlined in the plans, the council has said that negotiations are ongoing, which he said was not the case. He said these walkways are now included in a proposed development that could be given permission by An Bord Pleanála.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae said that “it can’t be the case that you have something in plans that the developer does not have the land for,” she added in relation to the Kerry ETB lands.

Cllr Cronin further claimed that the permission given by the council for the pedestrian access from Millwood may not be legally possible as his investigations, he said, suggest that this land is owned by private individuals and not the Council.

Traffic concerns as a result of the development were also key issues raised by councillors and the residents with traffic at a ‘standstill’ in this area most of the time.

The council said that should the board decide upgraded road infrastructure is necessary it should be facilitated by a special development levy.

Cllr Healy-Rae said that the council “needs to get real” in relation to traffic exiting out of this estate.

“There are 228 units proposed, let’s get real, people have to get into their cars and to suggest that the impact is reasonable. This section of road is already at gridlock.”

Biodiversity concerns and water quality concerns were also raised and in particular Cllr John O’Donoghue queried the effect the development would have on the ‘Folly stream which has a huge effect on water quality on the lakes.

The Council said the relatively small site area and its biodiversity value is insignificant relative to the large expanses and biodiversity value of the nearby Killarney National Park

Concerns over height, scale and elevation of proposed development were also raised by residents. However, site levels are to be reduced, the council said, to match those of surrounding developments.

The councillors’ views from the municipal meeting will now be communicated to An Bord Pleanála.