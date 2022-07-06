Council sign off on masterplan for Fenit village

MEMBERS of the Tralee Municipal District (TMD) council have unanimously signed off on a new development masterplan for Fenit village.

The new plan sets out detailed proposals for the future development of the village including the provision of additional parking; improvements to access and facilities for the beach and greenway; road improvements; new housing; casual trading areas and makes provision for a new hotel.

An initial proposal to demolish the O’Sullivans Bar premises was strongly opposed by the local community and this has been shelved.

A new use for the historic premises will now be found with submissions from the local community suggesting several possibilities for the building, including a day care centre for elderly residents; a community meeting room; a maritime

museum or a tourist information centre.

At Tuesday’s monthly meeting of the TMD council management said they had received 20 public submissions raising concerns about plans to reduce the size of the O’Sullivan’s Field green area in the heart of the village to make way for housing.

Management insisted that only a small portion of the site would be used to provide housing and a “large proportion” of the site will remain as a green space.

With regards to the hotel, management said the plan only makes provision for the potential development of a hotel and any such proposal would have to go through the full planning process.

Members were also told Irish Water has made assurances that the provision of a new waste water treatment plant – the lack of which has stalled development in Fenit for years – is proceeding; the necessary land has been acquired and the planning process has been “satisfactorily completed”.