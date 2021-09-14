Council refuses to throw councillor bone over dog park idea

COUNCIL management shot down a solution posed by the Chairperson of the Listowel Municipal District to the problem of dogs running free off leashes on beaches and in parks.

Fine Gael County Councillor Mike Kennelly told colleagues and council officials at a meeting on Monday that he believed many public spaces are no longer safe environments given the numbers of dogs allowed to run free and do their ‘business’.

One solution would be to create a ‘dog park’, by fencing off an area of park in which dogs could be allowed to roam free and thereby leave the rest of the municipality’s public spaces without the benefit of that special doggy fertiliser.

But Kerry County Council management informed him that other civic bodies that tried it ultimately failed.

“It’s very evident that nearly every person now has a pet dog, they are part of people’s lives and actually helped pull them through the pandemic,” Cllr Kennelly said.

"But I have a serious issue with dogs unleashed...if these dogs had an area where they could meet perhaps. I was on the beach in Ballybunion the other day and too many dogs were unleashed...when you see a dog unleashed in a public area it’s just not a safe environment.”

He suggested fencing off an area at the top of the town park as a dedicated dog zone where locals and visitors could leave their pets roam free. Cllr Kennelly queried how many of the 19 fines issued for dog fouling last year related to unleashed pets. He said he saw one such area in Marley Park working ‘brilliantly’.

Council Senior Executive Officer Ger O’Brien said that most areas had found it unworkable. “It’s not as straightforward as you make it. If two dogs get at each other in there it quickly becomes a matter of management...it’s not a perfect solution. We have to come back to the fact that people have to take personal responsibility for these dogs,” Mr O’Brien said.