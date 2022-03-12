Council on cyber-attack alert over suspicious Russian online activity

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has alerted Kerry County Council to the potential for a cyber attack after noticing suspicious activity by Russian IP addresses.

The Kerryman understands that the local authority has been working to assess the danger.

In an e-mail seen by this newspaper, Kerry County Council informed Councillors that the NCSC had been in contact “in relation to suspicious activity / potential for cyber-attack on our email / IT system arising from traffic from Russian IP Addresses and certain domains / sub-domains.

“The IT Team have been working…to assess the danger and block access to the listed links,” the e-mail continues.

“I would request that you exercise extreme caution over the coming days / weeks in relation to emails you receive and in particular where they have attached links. These can look very legitimate but take time to consider if you are expecting such an email or link before opening.

“Please continue to be vigilant in your use of email as it is the main source of cyber-attacks internationally.”

Councillors have been asked to contact the local authority if they receive an e-mail that appears suspicious. The IT Department will be on hand to investigate these potential issues quickly, the e-mail further notes.

The Kerryman has approached Kerry County Council for comment.