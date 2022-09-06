Council needs to look at all options before agreeing to Tralee Court move: Daly

KERRY Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has called on Kerry County Council to examine other options before allowing controversial plans to move the courthouse to the Island of Geese site proceed.

Currently the Courts Service is examining proposals to either refurbish the existing building – which dates back to 1834 and the Courts Service say is no longer fit for purpose – or move the courts to a new, purpose-built facility.

The former Denny factory site at the Island of Geese is the Courts Service’s favoured option for a new court complex, but this proposal is subject to significant opposition locally.

Numerous local business owners - particularly those in the Ashe Street area - along with members of the local legal community and former Denny’s workers are strongly opposed to moving the courthouse to the Denny site which was gifted to the people of Tralee by Kerry Group in 2014.

This Friday members of the Tralee Municipal District council and management from Kerry County Council are due to meet with representatives of the Courts Service to discuss options for the provision of up to date and suitable court facilities in Tralee.

Deputy Daly has called on the Council to explore any options before making a final decision and insists that moving the Courthouse complex to the Island of Geese site is not the only option available.

The Sinn Féin TD – a solicitor by trade with years of experience working in Tralee court– is calling on the Council to meet An Post, which owns a large, mainly vacant site immediately to the rear of the Courthouse on Ashe Street and the owners of the former Protestant Hall, across the road from the court, before making a decision on what should be done.

He has also called for a new architectural report on the existing Courthouse – and the various ways in which it could be improved and brought up to standard – to be carried out ahead of any Council vote on moving the court complex to a new location.