Council meeting to vote on property tax rate adjourned in Kerry

Councillors in Kerry have adjourned a vote on adjusting property tax until Wednesday as they continued to debate whether they should increase or decrease the tax rate.

Kerry Councillors may adjust the base LPT rate annually by plus or minus 15 per cent, or leave the rate unchanged.

CEO Moira Murrell has proposed a 15-per-cent hike in LPT to meet increased costs. Ms Murrell said projects across the county which need council funding would be affected if Councillors do not increase the rate. She said that without increased funding from the property tax, projects would have to be halted or changed, including regeneration projects that require match funding. It would also affect street-cleaning and graveyard grass cutting, among other services.

However, Deirdre Ferris of Sinn Féin has sought to have the property tax decreased by 15 per cent from the base rate. She says she does not believe that a family home should be taxed.

The meeting has now been adjourned to allow further analysis of the proposal to reduce it by 15 per cent, with some councillors understanding that Cllr Ferris is to come back to the meeting with further analysis of her proposal, while she believes that Kerry County Council management are to clarify how a 15-per-cent reduction would affect council budgets and projects.

Figures show that a 15-per-cent increase as proposed by the CEO would see a yearly increase of €13.50 to Band 1, an increase of €31.75 to Band 2 and €47.25 to Band 3.

Last year, Councillors voted for 7.5 per cent above the base. The proposal was carried by 17 votes to 16.