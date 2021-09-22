Council defends Killarney outdoor dining area plans

Kenmare Place, where the new outdoor seating area is proposed.

KERRY County Council has defended plans to construct a new public outdoor dining area at Kenmare Place in Killarney.

Earlier this year, Fáilte Ireland announced a new Outdoor Dining Enhancement Investment Scheme, in partnership with local authorities, which included working with Councils to implement weather-proofing solutions to facilitate year-round outdoor dining.

Local authorities were invited to put forward two locations from each county, and Kerry County Council put forward Killarney and Dingle as suitable locations, identifying Kenmare Place in Killarney as one of the most suitable potential sites for an outdoor dining facility.

The Kenmare Place proposal led to a backlash from the public, and many businesses in Killarney town centre who had called for a number of smaller outdoor seating areas to be provided instead of a single, large amenity that would serve only one end of the town.

Despite the local opposition to the plans, Kerry County Council proceeded with an application, and in recent weeks Fáilte Ireland has allocated a total of €896,623 to construct the Kenmare Place dining area along with a similar facility in Dingle.

At Monday’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, Killarney Labour Cllr Marie Moloney questioned Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell about the plans for Kenmare Place and said she had encountered significant opposition to the plan in recent days.

Cllr Moloney said she was aware of a “huge” number of comments about the plan on social media, the vast majority of which, she said, were negative in tone.

Cllr Moloney said the prevailing view in the town and on social media appeared to be that the council was, effectively, handing a public facility to a private business.

Ms Murrell strongly defended the council’s proposal and said that the Kenmare Place plan was the best proposition and that it met the requirements of several businesses and the general public.

The Chief Executive added that the qualifying criteria for funding imposed by Fáilte Ireland were extremely restrictive, and Kenmare Place was one of the only possible locations that met all requirements.

Previously, Kerry County Council management said the local authority had examined several locations in Killarney to ascertain if they would be both suitable for an outdoor dining area and meet Fáilte Ireland’s qualifying criteria.

These areas included Plunkett Street, Main Street, Old Market Lane, Milk Market Lane, College Street/Square, New Street, Beech Road and High Street, with Kenmare Place recommended as the most suitable location.