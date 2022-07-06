Could Garth Brooks be staying in Kerry?

Garth Brooks is believed to be staying in Kerry when he comes to Ireland for five shows in Croke park.

It looks like Garth Brooks is keeping it country even in his choice of accommodation when he hits Ireland in September – opting to stay far from the capital, right in the heart of the Kingdom.

Reports of the country star’s decision to hole-up in Kerry for his five-night sell-out tenure in Croke Park is leading to even greater excitement among his legion of fans here.

It is believed Garth has chosen to stay in the Killarney area in a private house in the vicinity of Kerry Airport which will allow him to travel quickly and easily to Dublin to perform at Croke Park.

Though there has been no confirmation of this by the star himself it is believed that the Kingdom could indeed be his chosen venue for his Irish stay.

Read More

The news was welcomed by councillors in Killarney today when his name was mentioned at the Killarney Municipal District Meeting.

As one of the biggest stars in the world, Killarney wants to invite Garth Brooks to perform in Fitzgerald Stadium some day, if the venue is revamped to host concerts as has been suggested by councillors.

Cllr John O’Donoghue said that Garth Brooks should be invited given that he is spending time in the county this September.

Meanwhile everyone in Kerry is hopeful that they will get the opportunity to spot Garth Brooks during his stay.

Brooks announced in November 2021 that he would play two concerts at Croke Park on September 9 and 10. Three more dates were then added to meet the phenomenal demand.