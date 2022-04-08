Kerry

Coroner believes Irishman Paddy Moriarty was killed in Australia due to feud

70-year-old Paddy Moriarty and his dog vanished from an Australian Outback town of 12 people in 2017. Coroner believes he was killed, and that this was likely due to a feud with his nearest neighbours.

Larrimah Hotel Expand

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Judge Greg Kavanagh believes an Abbeyfeale native was killed “in the context of and likely due to” a feud he had with his nearest neighbours in an exceptionally isolated Australian Outback town.

Judge Cavanagh’s comments were published this week in a 31-page Australian Northern Territory Government document, following an inquest into the death of 70-year-old Paddy Moriarty. Paddy and his dog, Kellie, have not been seen since December 2017. Australian police believe Paddy was murdered and have offered $250,000 for information to help them solve the case.

