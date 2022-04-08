Coroner believes Irishman Paddy Moriarty was killed in Australia due to feud

Judge Greg Kavanagh believes an Abbeyfeale native was killed “in the context of and likely due to” a feud he had with his nearest neighbours in an exceptionally isolated Australian Outback town.

Judge Cavanagh’s comments were published this week in a 31-page Australian Northern Territory Government document, following an inquest into the death of 70-year-old Paddy Moriarty. Paddy and his dog, Kellie, have not been seen since December 2017. Australian police believe Paddy was murdered and have offered $250,000 for information to help them solve the case.

The judge said he was not permitted to include a finding or comment that a person may be guilty of an offence but has referred the investigation to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He also described recordings taken from near Paddy’s home in the months after his disappearance as being of “significant interest”. A transcript from one such recording reads: “I killerated old Paddy…Struck him on the f***’n head and killerated the b*****d”.

The inquest began with two hearing dates in June 2018, and the Katherine Coroner’s Court resumed on Wednesday (April 6). The police investigation was incomplete in 2018, but the inquest opened then due to the advanced ages of those living in Paddy’s hometown, Larrimah.

Paddy was born in Limerick County Hospital, Croom, on March 30, 1947. His father’s identity is unknown, but Mary Theresa Moriarty – of Dromtrasna O’Brien, Abbeyfeale – was his mother. Mary Theresa died in Jersey in 1995.

His known relatives, some of whom come from Abbeyfeale, were unaware of him until he disappeared. He was not registered as having attended any local schools, and there’s no evidence that he ever returned after leaving for Australia, at 18, in 1966. Between then and the years leading up to his disappearance, he worked on Australian cattle stations.

In 2008, he moved to Larrimah in the Northern Territory. Roughly 12 people live in the town, and it’s 76 kilometres from the nearest services.

On Saturday, December 16, 2017, Paddy rode his quad bike to the Pink Panther Hotel, a few hundred metres from his home. He did some work there and afterwards purchased eight beers. He and his dog left at 4.30pm or later.

Bar owner Barry Sharpe (now deceased) became concerned when he hadn’t seen Paddy again by Monday morning. He went to his residence to find Paddy was not home.

Other locals began investigating his residence the following day. Paddy always wore a cap or cowboy hat, but both were still on site. His sunglasses were hanging on his quad-bike handle, his medication was in his fridge, his bed was made, and it appeared to have been preparing a meal. Neighbours unsuccessfully searched nearby for over three hours, and police began searching the following day.

Extensive evidence searches took place later that month and in mid-2018, but these recovered nothing of assistance. The investigation has taken 110 statements.

Judge Cavanagh heard of a dispute concerning Frances ‘Fran’ Hodgetts (Lot 50 Stuart Highway, born 1943), Owen Laurie (same address, born 1946), and Paddy in the days before his disappearance.

Ms Hodgetts ran a teahouse across the road from Paddy’s house. The court document says their relationship had deteriorated over the years, souring further when Paddy sided with her husband after their separation. Paddy had stopped her customers from parking on his premises and erected a sign advising that the Pink Panther, not Ms Hodgetts’ teahouse, served the best local pies.

Ms Hodgetts believed that Paddy and her ex-husband previously poisoned her plants, cut her CCTV cables, and flooded her teahouse. She made nine police complaints about Paddy between 2010 and his disappearance. These included allegations that Paddy stole her umbrella, had scared tourists away from her business, and had been turning her ‘open’ sign to ‘closed’.

Mr Laurie began caretaking and gardening at her property in September 2017. He said he only spoke to Paddy once and wouldn’t recognise him if he stood before him.

On December 12, 2017, Ms Hodgetts said she looked out her bedroom window to see Paddy dragging a dead kangaroo across the road and throwing it on her property. Mr Laurie returned from Katherine later that day, and Ms Hodgetts said that Mr Laurie “had words” with Paddy about his dog “coming across the road”.

“The way that Mr Laurie told the story, Paddy’s dog had crossed the highway,” Judge Cavanagh wrote this week. “Mr Laurie said to Paddy, ‘keep your f***ing dog at home’, Paddy responded, ‘shut-up’ and Owen said, ‘come over here.’”

Mr Laurie told the Coroner’s Court their voices were not raised or aggressive, Paddy did not come over, they returned to what they were doing, and nothing further was said.

“Paddy said Owen had said to him, ‘you need to shut that f***ing dog up or I’ll shut it for you,’” Pink Panther barman Richard Simpson (Larrimah Hotel, born 1968) told the Coroner’s Court. Paddy told Mr Simpson that he replied to Mr Laurie: ‘“You mind your business old man…shut your mouth or I’ll take the knees out from under you.’”

Ms Hodgetts said she warned Mr Laurie not to do anything stupid as she didn’t want to have to bail him out of jail. When she returned to Larrimah on December 15 after visiting Darwin, she said Mr Laurie told her he had stayed indoors to avoid “hassles”.

Judge Cavanagh said Mr Laurie generally disputed Ms Hodgetts’ evidence about his conversations with her. Mr Laurie conceded that he previously said, “If anyone touches my plants it will be the first murder in Larrimah,” but he insisted he said this jokingly.

The inquest also heard of listening devices installed in Mr Laurie’s residence on foot of a warrant issued by the Supreme Court on December 28, 2017.

“Some of the recordings are of significant interest,” Judge Cavanagh wrote. “Prior to the recordings being played[,] I told Mr Laurie that there was no obligation on him to respond if the answers might incriminate him. When the first two recordings were played, he said it was not him and that he wished to remain silent.”

Part of a transcript of a February 23, 2018, recording reads: “I killerated old Paddy with that f***’n killerated him. I struck on the f***’n head and killerated him. Struck him on the f***’n head and killerated the b*****d. Struck him on the head and killerated him, struck’d him on the head and killerated him, basherated him. Doof. Yes he did, basherated him. Ooooohhh me cock.”

Part of another transcript from a recording taken two days later reads: “F***’n killer b*****d. You killed f***’n Paddy up the bum. You f***’n killed Paddy, doonged him on the head.”

The court also heard of further allegations since the July 2018 hearing dates.

In 2019, Wayne Ledwidge provided a statement to police, alleging that he overheard a conversation between Ms Hodgetts and his neighbour, Brian Roberts, in Katherine.

“She said that the old man was still giving her a hard time and has taken her to court,” Mr Ledwidge told police. “She said she needed to get rid of him and she would pay $10,000.” He alleged that Mr Roberts, who died in 2019, later told him that “his mate would do it for $10,000”. He further alleged that Mr Roberts said “he didn’t need to do the dog” after hearing of Paddy and Kellie’s disappearance.

Phone data obtained by police found no calls between Mr Roberts and numbers identified as belonging to Ms Hodgetts. Data also put Mr Roberts at or north of Katherine – a two-hour drive from Larrimah – on December 16 and 17, 2017. Police analysis of Mr Roberts’ phone did not establish who his alleged “mate” was, and the calls he made did not appear to be made to such a person.

Ms Hodgetts denied that she knew or spoke to Mr Roberts or that she had offered anyone money to kill Paddy.

In 2018, Michael Pangquee said a work colleague told him that he and a friend picked up Paddy and Kellie and drove to a quarry near Mataranka. They had a drink, his friend snuck up behind Paddy, shot him, and then shot Kellie. They were buried nearby in a previously dug grave.

Phone data and work timesheets found that Mr Pangquee’s workmate and his friend were in Western Australia when Paddy disappeared, and a search near the quarry was of no assistance.

The inquest heard of mixed views of Paddy among other Larrimah residents, with some detailing disagreements they had with him in the past.

One said he had steered clear of the Pink Panther since Paddy accused him earlier in the decade of stealing a Mars bar. Another described him as “very rude and obnoxious when he was drunk”, and another resident described previous arguments he had with Paddy, mainly relating to the Abbeyfeale man lighting fires at the wrong time of year.

“In my opinion, Paddy was killed in the context of and likely due to the ongoing feud he had with his nearest neighbours,” Judge Cavanagh wrote yesterday (April 7). “He likely died on the evening of 16 December 2017.

“I am not permitted to include a finding or comment that a person may be guilty of an offence. However I will refer this investigation to the Commissioner of Police and the DPP.

“I believe that offences may have been committed in connection with the death of Patrick Joseph Moriarty and in accordance with section 35(3) Coroners Act I report my belief to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions.”