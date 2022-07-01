Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Cork men breached travel restrictions to illegally fish in Kerry lake

Kenmare Courthouse. Kenmare Stock Images. Photo: Tatyana McGough Expand

Close

Kenmare Courthouse. Kenmare Stock Images. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Kenmare Courthouse. Kenmare Stock Images. Photo: Tatyana McGough

Kenmare Courthouse. Kenmare Stock Images. Photo: Tatyana McGough

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Four Cork men acted like ‘gligeens’ when they travelled from Cork city to Kerry and breached both fishery rules and COVID travel restrictions during the pandemic, Kenmare District Court heard this week.

Evidence was heard in a case against men, who fished without permission in Barfinnihy Lake, Derrynafusha, Killarney, on May 2, 2021. 

Privacy