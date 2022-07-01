Cork men breached travel restrictions to illegally fish in Kerry lake

Four Cork men acted like ‘gligeens’ when they travelled from Cork city to Kerry and breached both fishery rules and COVID travel restrictions during the pandemic, Kenmare District Court heard this week.

Evidence was heard in a case against men, who fished without permission in Barfinnihy Lake, Derrynafusha, Killarney, on May 2, 2021.

When they were detected fishing at the lake, they verbally abused the fisheries officer and refused to provide their names or addresses.

One of the four men on the day, Dillon Cunningham, was charged with the assault of the fisheries officer, Assistant Inspector Timothy Moore, when he drove off at speed from the scene, hitting Mr Moore with his wing mirror.

Gardaí were contacted, and the four men were also found to be in breach of COVID travel restrictions in place at that time.

Before the court were Glen Crean of 69 St Colmcille Road, Churchfield, Cork; Wayne O’Leary of 15 Churchfield, Terrace East, Cork city; Stephen Buckley of 32 Mile Avenue, Shanakill, Cork; and Dillon Cunningham of 37 Hollywood Estate, Blarney Road, Cork city and of 57 Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, Cork city.

All four were charged with breaching fishing regulations including obstructing/impeding a fisheries officer, assistant inspector Timothy Moore; and of entering a fishery without authorised permission to do so to take or kill fish therein.

Three of the men were convicted of these offences and fined €600 for the obstruction charge and €250 for illegally entering the fishery.

Mr Cunningham was further charged with assault of the same officer, and his case has not been finalised.

Gardaí are to make enquiries as to Mr Cunningham’s previous charges. Judge Waters told the court he would consider a jail sentence for Mr Cunningham if he has a previous assault charge.

The court heard he has one such conviction in the UK, but this was denied by Mr Cunningham’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, who said his only visit to the UK was to see a Liverpool game.

Three of the four defendants were also charged with breaching COVID travel restrictions and were fined €400. Mr Cunningham was not charged with breaching travel restrictions.

Costs of €150 were also awarded to Inland Fisheries Ireland for the three defendants.

Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan told the court that on May 2, 2021, the four men were discovered at Barfinnhy lake by fisheries officers working in the area.

They were observed fishing without a permit to do so. The court heard they were verbally abusive and aggressive.

Gardaí were contacted, and they found the three had travelled from Cork to Kerry in breach of inter-county travel restrictions.

All four defendants have previous convictions including for breach of COVID travel restrictions.

Their solicitor, Mr O’Connell, said that the young men acted as ‘gligeens’.

He said they were suffering from cabin fever and had travelled to the county. Judge Water said they appeared to suffer from that a lot.

Mr O’Connell said that if they had dealt with the matter via the Fixed Charge Notice that was issued, they would not be in court.

He said the loss of their equipment, which the judge ordered to be forfeited, was punishment in itself.

All four pleaded guilty to the offences, which Mr O'Connell said were ‘minor in nature’.

Mr Cunningham’s case is to be mentioned at the September court.