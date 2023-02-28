Cork anti-immigration activist takes part in protest in North Kerry

The protest making its way from the Presentation Convent on Sunday into the centre of Listowel.

Listowel man Tommy Walsh leading the protest on Sunday while being interviewed by Derek Blighe. Photos by John Kelliher

CORK-native anti-immigration activist Derek Blighe, who has led protests outside a number of direct provision centres in the region, joined with Listowel townspeople on Sunday in a protest against plans, ostensibly to locate Ukrainian refugees in the old Presentation Convent.

Mr Blighe took part in Sunday’s demonstration outside the Convent following social media interaction with local protestors earlier in the week ahead of his arrival.

He is the leader of a group called Ireland First – now formally seeking status as a political party – and has emerged in recent months as one of the most prominent of a group of self-styled ‘citizen journalists’ fomenting opposition across the country to the growing numbers of asylum seekers being homed in towns and villages.

Mr Blighe led at least one small protest outside Hotel Killarney early in January –after the incident involving knife attacks among asylum seekers there on New Year’s Day.

Protests he has led have been branded as ‘far-right’ for nativist politics decrying the theory that Irish people are being subjected to a deliberate ‘great replacement’; and for tactics involving demonstrations outside centres with women and children inside.

Some of Mr Blighe’s comments at the protest posted in a video to YouTube sparked some shock locally – not least warnings over potential sex attacks on women and girls in the area in the event of a centre being established.

His arrival to Listowel is as a result of the town becoming one of the latest immigration flashpoints in the land, over plans to convert the old Presentation Convent as a centre for Ukrainian refugees.

The owner of the building John Whelan told The Kerryman it is being converted solely for the use of Ukrainian families.

But locals fear the State could move to locate adult males there, in the continuing absence of a signed contract stating the plans are solely for Ukrainian refugees.

The fears are heightened as the Convent is, by historic design, right alongside the Presentation girls’ secondary and primary. At a protest last week, local man Tommy Walsh said it is ‘the wrong location’ for such a centre due to its proximity to the schools.

But the protestors also said they would welcome Ukrainian families fleeing war - fearing only a large influx of male asylum seekers from multiple countries.

The Kerryman understands that the contract will be only for Ukrainian refugees, drawn up in such a way as to preclude the use of the centre for any other demographic. In which case the location would be ideal, close to schools and local health centres.

But it is likely the protests will rumble on in Listowel as long as fears persist over an influx of asylum-seeking adult males – without any guarantee of having been vetted or even carrying documentation on entry to the country.