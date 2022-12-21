Contracts signed for new STEM building at MTU Tralee campus

A NEW Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) building is to be built at the Munster Technological University (MTU campus in Tralee

On Wednesday morning it was announced that contracts have been signed to allow for construction to commence on the long planned, multi million Euro facility in Tralee

The new 8,913m2 STEM building will include laboratories, agri-machinery workshops, classroom spaces and ancillary space.

Overall, the new STEM building will increase the capacity of MTU Kerry by 440 students and offer facilities that the entire MTU campus can benefit from.

This project is being delivered under Project Ireland 2040

Education Minister and Tralee based Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomed the news.

“This new STEM building will be yet another fantastic addition to the suite of facilities and opportunities for students at MTU Kerry campus. It is a really significant step forward for the project and reflects the considerable priority and investment which this Government is placing in the campus.”