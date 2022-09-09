Contractor appointed to build Killarney skatepark

Kerry County Council has appointed a contractor to construct a new skatepark in Killarney.

The council received funding from the Sports Capital Programme to develop the amenity in the grounds of the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

Brown Brothers from Cork in partnership with Spanish company, Vulcano, have been awarded the contract for the project. The amenity will cost approximately €235,000.

Read More

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher welcomed the announcement.

“This is a facility which the Killarney Skatepark Committee and local councillors have been pursuing for many years. It will offer a very high quality facility for skaters of all ages and is ideally located adjacent to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.

“I want to pay tribute to the Skateboard Committee for their perseverance and to thank them for working so closely with Kerry County Council to make this progress.

“I look forward to the development of the skatepark over the coming months,’ he said.