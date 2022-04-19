Compensation scheme for children affected by CAMHS announced

Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler, has today, April Tuesday 19 confirmed that the HSE has written to to the individuals and their families affected by the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Services (CAMHS) scandal to inform them of the details of a compensation scheme agreed by the Government.

A statement by the Department of the Health said that people identified through the Maskey Report as having suffered some level of harm while under the care of South Kerry CAMHS will be eligible to apply to the scheme which was agreed by the Government last week.

The Maskey report found that significant harm was caused to 46 children, while the care of 240 children was ‘risky’, while under the care of South Kerry CAMHS between July 2016 and April 2021.

The compensation scheme will be operated by the State Claims Agency. It is designed to provide full compensation in line with a court ruling, but without the stress of court proceedings. The children and families involved can apply to the scheme via the HSE through their appointed solicitor.

Minister Butler said that the scheme is designed to ‘minimise’ stress on families.

"The Maskey Report was a shocking and disturbing revelation. Children, young people and their families have been affected by the serious failures in the care delivered, and the publication of the report was also very stressful for them. I know this first hand, having met some of the families concerned. This scheme is designed to minimise the stress involved in securing compensation, and I am glad to be in a position as Minister for Mental Health to deliver on this commitment."

The HSE and Kerry Cork Community Healthcare welcomes the Government announcement that a State Compensation Scheme has been established for young people who suffered harm/injury while in the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health service as outlined through the Maskey Report.

“This compensation scheme will give some assistance to the families and young people affected who did not receive the standard of care they deserved.

The HSE/Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has received details of the scheme and has issued those details by post to those affected to outline details of the scheme and how they can apply.

Separately, the HSE said they continue to engage directly with the young people affected and their families. A Clinical Support Liaison Team is in place and are available to support individuals and families.

A separate process is underway to make sure all 35 recommendations of the report are implemented.

The HSE also said that would like to take this opportunity once again to apologise sincerely to the young people affected and their families for deficits in care they have received.