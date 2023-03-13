Community to the fore at Bahaghs Centenary event

Dermot Walsh plays the National Anthem at the end of the Bahaghs commemoration. Photo by Christy Riordan

Haulie Hallissey and Donie O'Shea laying a wreath at the memorial in memory of Dan Shea. Photo by Christy Riordan

Sunday was a poignant day in Bahaghs, and not even inclement weather could stop a fine turn-out from attending to remember five young local men killed in a massacre there 100 years to the day previously.

On March 12, 1923, five young South Kerry men – all aged under 30, one as young as 19 – lost their lives in a horrific incident not dissimilar to others around the county in the days leading up to that. It is generally believed that Michael Courtney Junior, Eugene Dwyer, William Riordan, Daniel Shea, and John Sugrue – members of the IRA Kerry No. 3 Brigade taken prisoner a few days previously by the Irish Free State – were strapped to a land mine and killed at the townland near Cahersiveen.

Bahaghs Memorial Trust member Stephen Kelleghan told The Kerryman that Sunday’s successful commemorative event, which featured the unveiling of a new monument to remember the men killed in the massacre, was only the culmination of what has been an extraordinary cross-community effort.

“This was a huge community effort from the donation of the site through to all the works, services, supply of materials, and financial donations from all over Kerry, across the globe, and across the political spectrum,” he said. “The support has been fantastic.

“Even down to Kerry County Council processing the application in a speedy and efficient manner, and the media and the public sharing information. There are too many people to mention individually, and we have unveiled a beautiful monument.

“Now it’s about maintaining it, and hopefully it will be there for another hundred years!”

A previous monument had, understandably, deteriorated over time, and there was no lack of effort from any section of the locality – and beyond – to secure a beautiful replacement, complete with information panels providing information about the horrific deaths of the five men.

There was also a strong presence by descendants of those men, with Seán Collins and his father, Denis – descendants of Michael Courtney – among the many to play beautiful music or sing at the event. Indeed, Denis played two airs on a fife owned by Courtney himself. Other descendants laid wreaths, and the day also featured a commemoration parade.

These were fittings aspect of an event that put the five men killed 100 years ago at the centre of proceedings.

Dr Tim Horgan was at hand to offer an oration, and Stephen offered hearty praise to everyone who played any part in the event and the lead-up to the poignant day.