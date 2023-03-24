It has been almost 39 years since ‘Baby John’ was discovered on a beach in Kerry. The infant had sustained 28 stab wounds, and a hugely contentious murder investigation opened.

That was 1984. As of March 2023, still nobody knows exactly what happened to ‘Baby John’ before that gruesome discovery.

The case around it would become one of the most high-profile in the State, and many believed the truth behind that deeply traumatic find would never be secured.

Some had even put the case out of their mind, such was their conviction that answers would never be found.

But the murder of the little boy, washed up on a beach in South Kerry in the mid-1980s has, once again, demanded our attention with the announcement of two arrests in connection with Baby John’s death.

Even more significantly, they’ve been arrested on suspicion of murder: a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s, both of whom would have only been in their 20s, at most, back then.

The second the news broke, phones starting ringing across the county, but with greater intensity in South Kerry. The one question on everyone’s lips: who are they?

That will come to light, but what’s certain is there is greater optimism that the 39-year-old questions could soon, finally, be answered.

The discovery itself, in 1984, sent shockwaves through South Kerry.

This week, that familiar feeling has returned once more to the community, who’ve long wondered if there would ever be an end to the media spotlight shone on an otherwise quiet place through the years.

The news will, in some way, divide feelings.

Some would prefer, as the saying goes, to let sleeping dogs lie; others – far more people – want to know the truth or, to be more precise, want to see justice done for Baby John.

The story reignited in 2018 when gardaí launched a review of the cold case, but many still felt nothing would come from it and, up until this week, it had seemed as though they’d be proven right: despite hundreds of lines of enquires, and even the exhumation of Baby John, what was in the public light did not offer any clear sense that we were closer to uncovering the truth.

It prompted much anger locally as gardaí once again descended on communities in South Kerry who wanted to forget the terrible tragedy and the anger intensified when nothing appeared to emerge from the ongoing investigation.

Yesterday’s surprise development will make many people think very differently and some may finally believe that, one day, we'll know what happened to Baby John.