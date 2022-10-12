Community leaders to help promote Kerry in new ambassador programme

Kerry Ambassador Programme launch: Front Row, Left to Right Mariana Kobal, Dermot O’Grady, Keelin Kissane, Becky Hargrove, Moira Murrell, John Francis Flynn, Áine Moriarty, Jimmy Deenihan and Edel Lawlor Middle Row: Aoife O’Brien, Breffní Ingerton, Kathleen Wall-Sheehy, Tara Cronin, Aidan Murray, Breda Dwyer, Bríd Mc Elligott, Mark O’Conor, Mary Rose Stafford, Mark Kennelly, Liz Shanahan and Patrice O’Mahony Back Row: John Tuite, Paudie Healy, Maurice Galway, David Corcoran, John Healy and Hugh O’Donoghue. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The continuing work of the Kerry diaspora into the future was also recognised last Friday evening, as the Kerry Convention Bureau unveiled their Kerry Ambassador Programme. This has been created for community and industry leaders who are interested in supporting the county by influencing and attracting business events and investment opportunities to Kerry.

A group of 37 highly regarded key influencers and decision-makers who hail from Kerry and across the globe, representing sectors such as community, enterprise, academia, business, engineering, medicine, science, technology, sport, arts and culture, and who have demonstrated their commitment and passion for their county will use their knowledge and connections to advocate for Kerry.

An extensive research and qualification process was undertaken by the programme partners, to identify potential candidates for the founding Kerry Ambassador Programme.

Focus was placed on identifying individuals working within Kerry’s industry strength sectors including academia, tourism, enterprise, science, technology, arts and culture.

Consideration was also given to ensuring a locational spread of Ambassadors, between those based within Kerry, within the UK and Europe and also the United States.

This exciting new initiative is led by Kerry Convention Bureau, in partnership with Kerry County Council, Fáilte Ireland, Meet in Ireland, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Kerry SciTech and Prosper Kerry.

In an event held at the Rose Hotel Tralee as part of Kerry County Council’s ‘An Turas Mór –Homecoming Kerry Diaspora Festival, the Kerry Ambassadors were formally inducted into the programme.

After being presented with a commemorative plaque acknowledging their appointment, each Ambassador had the opportunity to network with the programme partners and invited guests.

The initiative provides a platform for founding Ambassadors and programme partners to work together in pursuit of a common goal – to advocate for Kerry and to contribute to Kerry’s ongoing economic growth and recovery, by placing Kerry on the national and international stage as a premier business events destination and a place to do business

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell said the event will ‘shine a light’ on Kerry’s Enterprise Sector.

“For the first time in the county, we are joining together with our partners to establish a Kerry Ambassador Programme and ask selected individuals to make a valuable contribution, by working together with the partners in Kerry to promote the county. In showcasing the county as an industry leader in enterprise, innovation, and research, our ambassadors will serve to shine a light on Kerry’s enterprise sector, communicating the vibrancy of the county’s business ecosystem and academia.”