Community celebration after dream of Waterville men’s shed becomes a reality

Saturday marked a watershed day for Waterville as they officially opened their men’s shed - one of the first purpose build facilities in the country for a men’s shed group.

It was the end of a long campaign and a long-held dream for the community when they finally officially opened their doors with a celebration last weekend.

It was five years ago when the idea of constructing their own purpose building was first mooted and with a lot of hard work and community support what started off has a germ of an idea came to fruition.

A site was key and this was ultimately sourced at Tech Amergin Waterville thanks to Kerry ETB and with the support of Cllr Norma Moriarty and with the site chosen, funding became the next step.

Fundraising was a huge success thanks to generous benefactors from all walks of life and from near and far and of which they were many but key to the fundraising drive was local man Crohan O’Shea.

His sizeable donation was a huge bonus. Crohan was a former pupil of the Tech and often credited his success in the UK to the education he got there and especially to his teacher Finbarr MacAuliffe. They became lifelong friends but sadly Crohan passed away a few months ago and Finbarr is also deceased. The shed is dedicated to those two men.

Their names are engraved on a plaque of Valentia slate which was unveiled by members of Crohan’s family on Saturday. The official opening tape was cut by Ciarán O’Shea. Also, present were Ciarán’s siblings, Crohan, John and Ann.

Local builder Brendan Mangan came on board and the hard-working committee - Aidan MacAuliffe, Alan McGuirk, Eugene Dennehy, John Sullivan and Denis Fenton – behind the shed worked with him to develop the project and a state-of-art building now standing on the grounds of Tech Amergin is testament to the community who made it happen.

"We were overwhelmed by the sheer generosity of the local community including those who have made Waterville their home. We were fortunate to receive many other generous contributions from people who saw the value of what we were about. Others sponsored the equipment necessary for the proper fit out while others dug deep in their pockets. Also important was the encouragement we got from the general public,” said committee member Eugene Dennehy.

“We now have a shed that is a warm welcoming environment for all our members. Our activities in the future will be guided by the suggestions of our members. Though the shed is in the village we welcome members from anywhere on the Iveragh peninsula.